Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Short Interest Update

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 280,300 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the October 14th total of 195,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Worldline alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WWLNF opened at $56.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.65. Worldline has a 12 month low of $55.75 and a 12 month high of $98.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.