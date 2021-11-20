WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in WPP were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in WPP by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,444 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of WPP by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WPP by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,379,000 after acquiring an additional 73,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of WPP by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 18,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WPP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $73.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.24 and a 200 day moving average of $68.47. WPP plc has a 12 month low of $48.14 and a 12 month high of $75.51.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

