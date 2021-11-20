Wrapped Bitcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $210.23 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $14.17 billion and approximately $210.23 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $57,765.05 or 0.99946766 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00049046 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00038822 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.96 or 0.00501698 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 245,380 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

