Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) Price Reaches $700.94 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $238,319.85 and approximately $906.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for about $700.94 or 0.01179246 BTC on major exchanges.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00047191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.23 or 0.00219092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00089053 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

