WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.50.

WW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of WW International in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get WW International alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in WW International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in WW International by 661.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 55,928 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in WW International by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WW International by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,738,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,985,000 after purchasing an additional 419,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

WW traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $18.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,288. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.49. WW International has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.58.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.77 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WW International will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.