Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on XERS. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.76.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 267.90% and a negative return on equity of 382.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

In related news, insider Paul R. Edick bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 492,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the period. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

