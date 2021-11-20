Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on XERS. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of XERS stock opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04. The company has a market cap of $150.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 382.91% and a negative net margin of 267.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul R. Edick acquired 20,000 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XERS. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 492,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 7,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

