XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $88.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $97.00.

XPO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.88.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $78.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.17. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $58.24 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 45,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 11,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 301,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,959,000 after acquiring an additional 207,596 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

