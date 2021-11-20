Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.13.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt decreased their target price on Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th.

In related news, Director Daniel Racine purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 588,898 shares in the company, valued at C$3,034,002.50. Also, Senior Officer Yohann Bouchard purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.01 per share, with a total value of C$100,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 158,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$796,028.88.

TSE:YRI traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$5.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,204,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,925. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.54. Yamana Gold has a one year low of C$4.82 and a one year high of C$7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion and a PE ratio of 31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

