Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Short Interest Update

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the October 14th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YGRAF. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.50 to C$1.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of Yangarra Resources stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. Yangarra Resources has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $2.40.

Yangarra Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

