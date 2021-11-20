Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Yatsen stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. Yatsen has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $25.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.92.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Yatsen by 422.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Yatsen during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Yatsen during the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Yatsen by 1,211.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.