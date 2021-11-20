Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of Yatsen stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. Yatsen has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $25.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.92.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.04.
About Yatsen
Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.
