Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Position Increased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,879 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of YELP. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yelp by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $94,023.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $147,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YELP stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $43.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 77.91 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.65.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YELP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

