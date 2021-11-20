Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 9,876 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 279,083 shares.The stock last traded at $16.65 and had previously closed at $17.07.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAO. Morgan Stanley cut Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $11.40 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $7.17 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.70 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.72.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of -0.51.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $1.56. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Youdao by 67.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Youdao by 22.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Youdao in the third quarter worth $55,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Youdao in the third quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Youdao by 43.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

