Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.94) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:YMTX)

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chikere now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.94) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.47). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.09) EPS.

NASDAQ YMTX opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.84. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $26.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 88,425.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

