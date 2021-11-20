Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to Post $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to announce earnings per share of $0.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $0.94. Addus HomeCare reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.11 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on ADUS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $100.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.05. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $73.06 and a 52 week high of $129.01. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 8.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,716,000 after purchasing an additional 18,753 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 20.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 483,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,190,000 after acquiring an additional 82,205 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the second quarter valued at about $1,091,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

