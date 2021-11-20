Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.20. Farmland Partners reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Farmland Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on FPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

In other Farmland Partners news, Director John A. Good bought 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $70,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $108,633 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,317,000 after acquiring an additional 111,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 31,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 18,724 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 402,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 308,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FPI opened at $12.40 on Friday. Farmland Partners has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.97 million, a PE ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is -62.50%.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

