Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for IMV’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). IMV posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that IMV will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IMV.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). IMV had a negative net margin of 14,569.68% and a negative return on equity of 118.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on IMV in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of IMV from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

IMV traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.78. 1,795,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,862. IMV has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $146.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IMV by 44.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMV by 193.3% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 97,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 63,970 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IMV by 45.2% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 64,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 20,063 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IMV by 119.0% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 269,720 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of IMV during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

