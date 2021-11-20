Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) will report sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the lowest is $1.72 billion. Intercontinental Exchange reported sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year sales of $7.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $7.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.19 billion to $7.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.55.

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $175,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,133 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,182. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $133.30 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $100.89 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.58 and its 200-day moving average is $120.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 24.40%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Earnings History and Estimates for Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

