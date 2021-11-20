Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $257.10 Million

Brokerages forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will report $257.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $260.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $254.20 million. Mueller Water Products reported sales of $237.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.21 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $83,973.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $78,111.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,595 shares of company stock valued at $667,878. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 31.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MWA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.61. 1,338,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.34. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 51.11%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

