Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will announce earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.24). Nabriva Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nabriva Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

Shares of NBRV opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $494.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder acquired 50,000 shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,875 shares in the company, valued at $256,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBRV. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

