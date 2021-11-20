Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.55 Million

Analysts expect Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) to report sales of $122.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.50 million to $122.60 million. Orthofix Medical reported sales of $117.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full year sales of $461.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $461.90 million to $462.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $488.45 million, with estimates ranging from $486.30 million to $490.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $112.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, CFO Rice Doug acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Carl Serbousek acquired 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.14 per share, for a total transaction of $52,003.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,730 shares of company stock worth $174,662 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4,235.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 871,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,100,000 after purchasing an additional 851,235 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,614,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $99,644,000 after buying an additional 153,677 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 196.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,501 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after buying an additional 126,839 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 86.4% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 233,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the third quarter valued at about $3,934,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

OFIX stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $31.07. 163,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,423. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average of $39.63. Orthofix Medical has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The firm has a market cap of $613.48 million, a PE ratio of -40.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

