Zacks: Analysts Expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Americold Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COLD. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NYSE COLD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.14. 1,921,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,554. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.23. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

In related news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 132,558 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 226,443 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares during the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

