Zacks: Analysts Expect Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) to Post $0.61 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.67. Aviat Networks posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aviat Networks.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $73.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.10 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 38.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

NASDAQ:AVNW traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $30.13. The stock had a trading volume of 73,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,562. The stock has a market cap of $336.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.92. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $43.76.

In other news, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $184,505.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,452 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,571 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,412 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aviat Networks (AVNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.