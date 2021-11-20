Zacks: Analysts Expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Host Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 950%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

HST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.53.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,944,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,699,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.04. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HST. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 365.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 93,747 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $488,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 538,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 599.9% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,624,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,224,000 after buying an additional 2,249,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

