Zacks: Analysts Expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). Intellicheck posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%.

A number of research firms have commented on IDN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellicheck presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Must Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellicheck by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 63,139 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. 44.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IDN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.42. The stock had a trading volume of 127,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,897. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $101.53 million, a PE ratio of -67.74 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

