Zacks: Analysts Expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.28 Billion

Equities analysts expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to post $8.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.30 billion. Jabil reported sales of $7.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year sales of $31.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.44 billion to $31.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $32.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.41 billion to $33.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jabil.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 12,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $813,278.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,185 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,063 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 1,301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jabil stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.13. The company had a trading volume of 683,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,103. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.99%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jabil (JBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.