Zacks: Analysts Expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.64 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to announce $12.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.78 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. posted sales of $12.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year sales of $49.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.33 billion to $49.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $55.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.64 billion to $58.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Merck & Co., Inc..

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.80.

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948,754 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $784,989,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,324.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,145,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,028,000 after buying an additional 9,433,323 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,738,000 after buying an additional 5,687,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628,832 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.70. 17,580,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,441,228. The company has a market capitalization of $203.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.