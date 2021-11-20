Zacks: Analysts Expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to announce $96.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $97.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $95.88 million. Nevro posted sales of $109.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year sales of $380.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $380.03 million to $381.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $434.34 million, with estimates ranging from $420.80 million to $456.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Nevro from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair lowered Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Nevro to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.38.

In other news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $101.05 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nevro during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 50.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.83. The company had a trading volume of 723,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,724. Nevro has a 12 month low of $86.04 and a 12 month high of $188.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.86.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

