Zacks: Analysts Expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to Announce $0.71 EPS

Brokerages expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.72. Veritex posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.14 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 33.49%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

VBTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veritex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $40.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.63. Veritex has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.06%.

In other Veritex news, Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 15,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $537,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $258,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the second quarter worth $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Veritex during the second quarter valued at $64,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Veritex during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Veritex by 58.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Veritex by 29.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

