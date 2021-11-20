Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) will announce sales of $3.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $6.41 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full-year sales of $18.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.49 million to $21.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.30 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $5.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aeglea BioTherapeutics.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03).
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGLE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 161.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 701,948 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,823,000. Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 397,100 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 609,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 341,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 172,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AGLE traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.68. The company had a trading volume of 118,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,021. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.47.
About Aeglea BioTherapeutics
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
See Also: Most Volatile Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.