Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) will announce sales of $3.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $6.41 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full-year sales of $18.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.49 million to $21.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.30 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $5.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGLE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 161.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 701,948 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,823,000. Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 397,100 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 609,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 341,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 172,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGLE traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.68. The company had a trading volume of 118,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,021. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.47.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

