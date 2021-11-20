Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Capital Product Partners reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $5.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Capital Product Partners.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 41.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Capital Product Partners by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 44.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CPLP traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.66. The company had a trading volume of 213,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,345. The stock has a market cap of $297.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $16.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Product Partners (CPLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.