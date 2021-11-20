Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Will Post Earnings of $2.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will post earnings per share of $2.76 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.60. F5 Networks posted earnings of $2.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year earnings of $11.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $11.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.65 to $13.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.10 price objective (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.47.

In other F5 Networks news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.28, for a total value of $202,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,553.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,898 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total value of $437,128.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,992 shares of company stock worth $8,508,500. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 437.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,136 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,424 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,978 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 321.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,929 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 13,674 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFIV stock traded down $6.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.94. The stock had a trading volume of 526,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,147. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $158.01 and a 12-month high of $239.12. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

