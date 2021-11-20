Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) to Post $0.13 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mack-Cali Realty’s earnings. Mack-Cali Realty posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mack-Cali Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mack-Cali Realty.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLI stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,057. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.03. Mack-Cali Realty has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average is $17.48.

About Mack-Cali Realty

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

