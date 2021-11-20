Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) to Post $0.13 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mack-Cali Realty’s earnings. Mack-Cali Realty posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mack-Cali Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mack-Cali Realty.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.
CLI stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,057. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.03. Mack-Cali Realty has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average is $17.48.
About Mack-Cali Realty
Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.
