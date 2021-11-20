Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.28. North American Construction Group reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $131.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 1,308.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,366,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.86. The stock had a trading volume of 57,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,843. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $445.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.51. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.21%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

