Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.48 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will report $2.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.43 billion. Williams-Sonoma posted sales of $2.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year sales of $8.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.03 billion to $8.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.87 billion to $8.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share.

WSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.13.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total transaction of $485,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $3,130,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,488 shares of company stock worth $10,375,864. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,131,000 after acquiring an additional 425,621 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 934.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,899,000 after acquiring an additional 316,299 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at about $41,059,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 807,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,980,000 after acquiring an additional 231,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3,500.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,968,000 after acquiring an additional 208,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSM opened at $215.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $98.75 and a 1-year high of $222.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

