Zacks: Brokerages Expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to Post $0.14 EPS

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.15. Del Taco Restaurants reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TACO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Del Taco Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 67.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,402,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 964,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 918.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after buying an additional 588,002 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 884.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 150,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 135,627 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 607.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 135,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 116,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 57.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 283,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 103,034 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TACO opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $300.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Del Taco Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO)

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.