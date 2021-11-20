Zacks: Brokerages Expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to Post $0.14 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.15. Del Taco Restaurants reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TACO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Del Taco Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 67.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,402,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 964,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 918.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after buying an additional 588,002 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 884.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 150,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 135,627 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 607.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 135,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 116,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 57.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 283,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 103,034 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TACO opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $300.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Del Taco Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

