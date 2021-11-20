Zacks: Brokerages Expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Brokerages expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to report $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the highest is $1.12 billion. Elanco Animal Health reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year sales of $4.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.64. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $37.49.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.79 per share, with a total value of $158,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 78,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 6.2% in the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 3.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

