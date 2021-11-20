Zacks: Brokerages Expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will post sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Generac’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $999.80 million. Generac posted sales of $761.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full year sales of $3.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GNRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus raised their price target on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $505.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.60.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $12.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $434.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,900. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $442.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.16. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $202.56 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,923,700. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Generac by 462.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

