Zacks: Brokerages Expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Will Announce Earnings of $3.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to announce earnings of $3.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.43. General Dynamics reported earnings of $3.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year earnings of $11.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.49 to $11.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.30 to $12.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.91.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $1,798,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $4,295,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $1,227,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in General Dynamics by 5.1% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $196.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $144.50 and a twelve month high of $210.21.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

