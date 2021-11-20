Zacks: Brokerages Expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.53 Billion

Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) will announce sales of $4.53 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.44 billion and the highest is $4.75 billion. L3Harris Technologies posted sales of $4.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full-year sales of $17.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.85 billion to $17.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.66 billion to $19.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

LHX opened at $220.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.02 and its 200 day moving average is $224.98. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $168.70 and a 12-month high of $246.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

In related news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total value of $19,756,732.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $2,481,469.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,313 shares of company stock worth $82,598,075 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

