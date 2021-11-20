Zacks: Brokerages Expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is ($0.50). Myovant Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.82) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS.

MYOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $44,880.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 28,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $644,229.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 702,840 shares of company stock worth $16,352,095 and sold 40,087 shares worth $940,393. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 211.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the third quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 186.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the second quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MYOV opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.74. Myovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.89.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

