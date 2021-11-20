Zacks: Brokerages Expect PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) to post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. PHX Minerals posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, December 13th.

On average, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PHX Minerals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders acquired 218,530 shares of company stock worth $583,061 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 150.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in PHX Minerals by 12.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PHX Minerals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PHX Minerals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares during the period. 50.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PHX stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $2.61. 357,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $79.35 million, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 0.98. PHX Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $4.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.53%.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

