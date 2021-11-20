Zacks: Brokerages Expect SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) will announce $9.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full-year sales of $24.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.23 million to $24.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $45.78 million, with estimates ranging from $31.90 million to $59.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SQZ Biotechnologies.

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.24). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 51.18% and a negative net margin of 432.38%.

Shares of NYSE SQZ opened at $13.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $35.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 378.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 313.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 139.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 96.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 48.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.