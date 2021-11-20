Zacks: Brokerages Expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.17. STAAR Surgical posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on STAA. Zacks Investment Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

In other news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $3,997,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $4,128,436.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,723,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,315 shares of company stock worth $14,541,201 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAA stock traded down $1.42 on Monday, hitting $110.03. The company had a trading volume of 256,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,452. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.20 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.57. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $68.71 and a twelve month high of $163.08.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

