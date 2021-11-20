Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.50 Billion

Brokerages expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) will report sales of $5.50 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.54 billion. Estée Lauder Companies posted sales of $4.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year sales of $18.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.54 billion to $19.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $20.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.88 billion to $20.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Estée Lauder Companies.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS.

EL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $5.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $352.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,556,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,188. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $231.97 and a 12 month high of $356.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $325.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.70%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $61,913,233.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total value of $5,125,488.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,951,435.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,273,257 shares of company stock valued at $776,652,663 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

