Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for The Liberty Braves Group’s earnings. The Liberty Braves Group posted earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Liberty Braves Group.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on BATRK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

BATRK opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -38.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.02. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $23.26 and a 12-month high of $31.76.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HGI Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 125,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after buying an additional 64,641 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,213,000 after buying an additional 18,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Liberty Braves Group (BATRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.