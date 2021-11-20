Zacks: Brokerages Expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $246.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) will post $246.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $246.40 million and the highest is $246.88 million. United Bankshares posted sales of $286.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 589.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBSI stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $38.19. 360,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,157. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

