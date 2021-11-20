Zacks: Brokerages Expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

In related news, Director Bryan O. Colley bought 5,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $100,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $741,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 158,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 10,806 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.1% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBA traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,619. The firm has a market cap of $806.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.05. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 131.43%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.