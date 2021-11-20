Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will announce earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Wayfair reported earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 136.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $6.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Argus downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Wayfair from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.58.

W opened at $274.81 on Friday. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $222.28 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.96. The company has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 352.33 and a beta of 2.92.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.97, for a total value of $188,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,763 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,974 over the last ninety days. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

