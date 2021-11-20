Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) to Sell

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FVRR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiverr International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.20.

FVRR opened at $162.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.63. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -109.60 and a beta of 1.71. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $152.27 and a 1 year high of $336.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.46. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

